Weather Blog: Snow moves out, cold moves in

Good afternoon!

Scattered snow showers, with minimal to no accumulation, continue this evening before slowly trailing off to flurries by daybreak Wednesday. Then, a brief blast of unseasonably frigid air takes center stage midweek. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight, on-and-off light to moderately paced snow showers sink south as a cold front moves in out of Canada. Scattered snow is getting a little help or terrain enhancement from both Lake Ontario and our area mountain ranges. However, accumulation remains minimal. Perhaps a coating to around 1-2″ is possible outside of immediate valleys, but the real winner here will be the mountains with several inches possible across our summits. (It’s a good thing, too, because we’ll need that solid base to survive another warm-up late this week.) The temp dips into the mid teens to around 20° under a mostly cloudy sky with a light northwesterly wind.

That wind picks up a bit Wednesday, to 10-15 mph. In conjunction with temps that stall in the 20s all day, it gives us a teeth-chattering wind chill in the teens. Brrr! Clouds and morning flurries will both decrease, yielding to some afternoon sunshine preceding a 4:22 PM sunset. Wednesday night, increasing clouds. Low to upper teens.

Thursday is a milder, but windy day. The wind, from the south, reaches 10-20 mph sustained with gusts of 30-35 mph possible. This helps boost the temp into the mid 30s to low 40s with more clouds than sun overhead. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are then all ‘warm’ days, by mid to late November standards, soaring into the mid 40s to mid 50s with again, plenty of stubborn cloud cover and limited breaks of blue sky. A few spotty flurries or sprinkles may be possible Saturday, but most remain dry until a bout of rain Monday.

Have a terrific Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault