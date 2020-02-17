Weather Blog: Snow, rain and wind on tap Tuesday

Good evening!

We have a very busy first half of the week weather-wise, but then a total 180° for the second half. A long quiet stretch kicks off Thursday, that likely takes us through the next weekend.

Tonight – The temp quickly drops to between 0° and 10° over northern New York and northern Vermont, to 10° to 15° through southern Vermont and New Hampshire. After all that great sunshine today, clouds will increase with a light southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Morning – A storm moves out of the Great Lakes and passes to our northwest. Snow will spread in from southwest to northeast throughout the morning, between 5 AM and 10 AM. That snow may be moderately paced to even locally heavy through early afternoon, but snowfall rates of 0.5″ to 1.0″ per hour, while impressive, are very short-lived. Visibility and road conditions may suffer midday. But, by noon to 4 PM, snow begins to taper from west to east. A quick 1-4″ falls for most, with a few spots in the Adirondacks to central and southern Green Mountains picking up 5-6″.

Tuesday Afternoon – Despite a chilly start, a warm front helps boost our afternoon top temps into the mid to upper 30s. Drier, warmer air will make for a period of light rain or freezing rain/drizzle during the afternoon and evening. Up to 0.10″ icy glaze may be possible.

A strong south wind kicks up with that front passage and could reach 15-30 mph sustained with gusts of 35-50 mph, particularly through the Champlain Valley. Mountain summits could gust at 70-90 mph. The wind will settle shortly after sunset.

Wednesday – A cold front passes by Wednesday producing scattered snow showers and even a couple of quick, heavy bursts or squalls. As is usually the case, squalls are very isolated. So, some could see a fast dusting to 1-2″, while others won’t see a single snowflake. The temp will drop from a high in the 20s, down to near zero Wednesday night.

Thursday – Partly sunny. Upper single digits to low and mid teens; then back near and slightly below zero Thursday night. Temps moderate Friday into the weekend, bringing us back into the 30s.

Have a marvelous day! Drive safely!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault