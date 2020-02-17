Weather Blog: Snow, rain and wind on tap Tuesday

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening!

We have a very busy first half of the week weather-wise, but then a total 180° for the second half. A long quiet stretch kicks off Thursday, that likely takes us through the next weekend.

Tonight – The temp quickly drops to between 0° and 10° over northern New York and northern Vermont, to 10° to 15° through southern Vermont and New Hampshire. After all that great sunshine today, clouds will increase with a light southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Morning – A storm moves out of the Great Lakes and passes to our northwest. Snow will spread in from southwest to northeast throughout the morning, between 5 AM and 10 AM. That snow may be moderately paced to even locally heavy through early afternoon, but snowfall rates of 0.5″ to 1.0″ per hour, while impressive, are very short-lived. Visibility and road conditions may suffer midday. But, by noon to 4 PM, snow begins to taper from west to east. A quick 1-4″ falls for most, with a few spots in the Adirondacks to central and southern Green Mountains picking up 5-6″.

Tuesday Afternoon – Despite a chilly start, a warm front helps boost our afternoon top temps into the mid to upper 30s. Drier, warmer air will make for a period of light rain or freezing rain/drizzle during the afternoon and evening. Up to 0.10″ icy glaze may be possible.

A strong south wind kicks up with that front passage and could reach 15-30 mph sustained with gusts of 35-50 mph, particularly through the Champlain Valley. Mountain summits could gust at 70-90 mph. The wind will settle shortly after sunset.

Wednesday – A cold front passes by Wednesday producing scattered snow showers and even a couple of quick, heavy bursts or squalls. As is usually the case, squalls are very isolated. So, some could see a fast dusting to 1-2″, while others won’t see a single snowflake. The temp will drop from a high in the 20s, down to near zero Wednesday night.

Thursday – Partly sunny. Upper single digits to low and mid teens; then back near and slightly below zero Thursday night. Temps moderate Friday into the weekend, bringing us back into the 30s.

Have a marvelous day! Drive safely!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog