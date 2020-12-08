Weather Blog: Snow showers leave roads slick for Tuesday’s morning drive

Good Morning and Happy Tuesday!

Light snow is causing some slippery roads this morning, and a few crashes and back ups have been reported.

Keep the speeds down and leave yourself a few extra minutes to get where you’re going to account for these back ups and those slick conditions.

Snow showers this morning are falling steady in the Champlain Valley, due too two separate features weather features. This first is an upper level disturbance that is helping to enhance some lake effect snow bands coming off of Lake Champlain (not Lake Ontario). But how does that work?

Well just like the lake effect bands that come off of Ontario, the lake effect snow showers over Lake Champlain act in a very similar way, just on a smaller scale with a different wind direction.

This morning’s air temperatures are in the 20’s and teen’s while Lake Champlain is nice and warm in the 40’s. As a cold northerly wind rides south along the warm waters it creates those lake effect snow showers, exactly what we are seeing this morning.

Now it’s not a common feature, because Lake Champlain is such a small body of water and often times freezes over before we see any significant event. But today is the exception.

Snow showers will persist through the morning, wrapping up for most as we look past noon, and accumulations should remain light with an additional dusting to 1 inch likely.

Wednesday morning will be another tough drive, with a warm front pushing in and kicking up some light to moderate snow showers. Those snow showers will linger through the afternoon putting down a dusting to 2 inches for most, with 1-3″ expected in the higher mountain peaks.

Have a great rest of the week (Dylan has you covered for while I use some vacation time!)

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley