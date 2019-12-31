Weather Blog: Snow showers and squalls to wrap up 2019

Happy final day of 2019!!! Here is how your New Years’ Eve and New Years’ Day forecast is shaping up!

Our messy storm continues, just a little less impactful this morning, but boy it left it’s mark, especially in the North Country. Ice… it doesn’t take much to cause problems, but yesterday we got a lot of it! Massena saw an inch of it! Here are a few ice and snow totals from around the region.

Relatively quieter weather for Tuesday morning with a few snow showers on the radar. We’ll move it to a bit of quieter weather for the afternoon before another round of snow showers and snow squall arrive as many folks head out for there New Years Eve plans. Low visibility, heavy snow and blustery winds all associated with snow squalls, might be a smart idea to check the radars before you head out this even!

We have a few lingering snow showers for the first of the year but much quieter weather moves in for Thursday.

Friday and Saturday we’re keeping a close watch on another batch of messy mixed precipitations

Happy New Years’ and I’ll see you in 2020

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley