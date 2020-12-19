Weather Blog: Snow showers arrive Sunday as warming trend continues

Happy Saturday!

Clouds continue to increase across the region as a weaker system moves into the region. Winds will also switch out of the south tonight around 5-10 mph. Thus, overnight lows will be a bit warmer, in the lower 20s and upper teens tonight.

Winds stay sustained around 10-15 mph Sunday out of the south with mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers arrive into late morning, lasting into the evening hours. Snowfall accumulation looks to be light, a trace up to an inch possible. High temperatures will be warmer too, peaking in the mid to lower 30s. The warming trend does continue into early next week, with highs back near 40 degrees for the first day of Winter on Monday. A few more rain and snow shower chances arrive on Tuesday. Then all eyes turn to a possible rain/snow event along with gusty winds as we move into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn