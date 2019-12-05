Weather Blog: Snow showers continue through Friday

Today: Snow showers are coming down at a pretty good clip, especially in the Champlain Valley, where an inch of snow has fallen already in Burlington at the airport, 2 inches in Milton. The roads aren’t perfect but they aren’t bad, most of the snow is sticking to the breakdown and creeping into the edge of the passing lane. We keep the chance for snow shower through the day, eventually wrapping up after sunset. Temperatures climb to the mid 30’s but a northwesterly wind at 10-15 mph, will make windchill feel more like the teens and twenties.

Tonight: Snow showers come to an end and we’re left with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temps in the low 20’s

Friday: Guess what… Another round of snow showers! a little clipper system will bring light snow showers, especially in our southernmost counties.

When all is set and done snowfall totals range from a dusting to 2 inches in the valleys, 1-4 for the higher terrain.