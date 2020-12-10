Weather Blog: Snow showers early, warming trend begins

Good Thursday morning everyone!

A few snow showers to start your morning, but these fall apart quickly as dry weather returns into the afternoon. Temperatures this morning will be near freezing, and with fresh snowfall side roads may be a bit slippery, so take it slow. Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees this afternoon, helping to melt some of the snowfall we saw last night. Winds remain NW 5-10 mph. Cloud cover begins to break into the afternoon, but we do stay on the cloudier side.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies remain with lows falling back into the upper 20s. This will allow any snowmelt to re-freeze, so black ice potential will be there, another reason to take it slow tonight. Winds will begin to turn out of the south late at around 5-10 mph. Temperatures then continue to warm into Friday and for the weekend ahead. Highs on Friday in the lower 40s along with some early afternoon sunshine. Clouds will increase into the weekend as another system moves in.

Have a great Thursday and rest of your workweek!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn