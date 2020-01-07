Weather Blog: Snow showers give way to bitter temperatures

A few lingering snow showers are hanging tough in the Champlain Valley, but most are drying out and see a few breaks in the cloud cover. One of those breaks came just in time for the sunrise at 7:29 AM and we got a glimpse of the gorgeous yellows, reds and oranges colors.

Those snow showers aren’t causing too many problems, a few snow-covered roads are possible especially in the higher terrain, but most are just wet.

We’ll wrap up the snow showers by mid-morning, and the sunshine peaks from behind the clouds for the afternoon!

Tonight: Clouds build back in ahead of our next system, a cold front, and a coastal low-pressure system. Snow begins after midnight and continues into Wednesday afternoon.

The morning drive could be a bit dicey with snow showers stacking up on the roadways, and a snow squall or two is not out of the question for the afternoon.

Snowfall totals stack up to a dusting-2inches for most!

Quieter weather for Thursday but it’s much colder with daytime highs climbing into the teens!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley