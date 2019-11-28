Weather Blog: Snow showers give way to quieter weather to start the weekend

Happy Thanksgiving!

What are you thankful for today?

Today’s forecast is a bit snowy, with a light coating on some of the roadways. Traveling for Turkey dinner? Expect a few slick spots!

Snow showers wrap up as your putting the turkey on the table early this afternoon but we’re left with breezy winds and cold temps in teens and 20’s overnight.

Bundle up for early morning Black Friday shopping, it’s going to be cold! Both Friday and Saturday are beautiful with sunshine and blue skies, but the catch is some cooler weather.

Keeping a close watch on Sunday as it looks to be our next chance for accumulating snow!

Have a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley