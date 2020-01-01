Weather Blog: Snow showers give way to sunshine Thursday

We are kicking off the new year the same way we ended 2019… with some snow showers. The snow globe continues this morning with a lake effect snow band dragging the flakes all the way from Lake Ontario through southern parts of the North Country and all the way to Waitsfield Vermont!

Snow showers continue through the day today, but eventually, become more confined to the higher terrain this afternoon as we turn on the upslope snow machine!

Most folks in the valleys can anticipate a quick dusting, while the higher terrain is looking at 1-3″ Hey Jay Peak… how does a foot of fresh powder sound?

We settle down with the snow overnight Wednesday and start off Thursday with sunshine and a few passing clouds.

Then things get a little dicey… We are tracking multiple low-pressure systems, the first of which will bring us a bit of wintry mix but mostly rain Friday afternoon and evening.

Heading into the weekend we cool our temperatures and watch for accumulating snow especially in our higher terrain. Stay tuned for the latest on this forecast as we iron out the fine details!

Happy New Year!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley