Weather Blog: Snow showers linger tonight, chilly Friday

Happy Thursday everyone!

The first day of April started off with snowfall for most of the region! Snow showers will linger into tonight with overnight lows falling back into the 20s. We could watch the possibility for some black ice so take it slow. Winds will still be northwest at 15-20 mph, making it feel more like the teens.

Friday will be mainly dry besides a few snow showers in the mountains early. Highs will peak in the low to mid 30s, which is below average for early April. Winds remain north at 10-15 mph. Cloudy skies remain into Friday night before breaking up giving way to more sunshine for Saturday with temperatures warming back up as well, in the upper 40s. Easter we could track a few snow showers, but highs will peak near 50 degrees!

Early next week looks to be on the cloudier side with a few showers, but we stay warmer with highs in the mid 50s. Have a great evening.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn