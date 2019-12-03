Weather Blog: Snow showers pop up Wednesday







Good evening!

I hope you had a terrific Tuesday! It was great to find some sunshine over New York and most of Vermont. Clouds fill back in again towards daybreak Wednesday and bring scattered snow showers to higher elevations.

Tonight – Mostly clear at first, with clouds rolling back in slowly from west to east after midnight. The temp nosedives quickly into the teens to low 20s, then that temp drop is halted by advancing and thickening cloud cover. Light north wind, shifting to out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday – More clouds than sun with scattered snow showers by the afternoon, particularly over higher elevations. Most large valleys remain snow-free or only catch a dusting, with a dusting to 1-2″ mid slope around 500-1500′ and 2-6″ over area mountains. This includes scattered snow that lingers overnight and into early Thursday. Slightly milder, low to mid 30s. South wind around 10 mph.

Thursday – Morning snow winds down, but clouds linger into the afternoon. Morning temp in the 20s, but rebounding to the low and mid 30s by the afternoon.

Friday – Again, plenty of clouds with a slight chance for a few light snow showers. Low to mid 30s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault