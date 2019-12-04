Weather Blog: Snow showers stick around through Friday

The snow globe effect is in full force! You know how you shake a snow globe and the snow comes down and then stops until you shake it again… That’s how you’ll feel for the next couple of days as a couple of clippers keep the chance for snow shower through Friday.

Many are starting this Wednesday off with dry conditions, with a few light flurries scattered about the radar.

During the afternoon expect snow showers to overspread the region. Most of these will be light, hardly sticking to the ground but they continue through the overnight hours and into Thursday, before wrapping up during the afternoon.

Accumulations will stack up to a dusting to 2 inches in the Valleys, 1-4 inches for the higher elevations. The highest peaks, like Mount Mansfield, and Jay Peak may see even higher totals ranging between 4-6 inches! Woohoo, fresh powder for all you skiers and riders!!!

Just as those snow showers come to an end Thursday afternoon, another clipper comes knocking on our door arrives for Friday, bringing another chance for snow showers Friday!