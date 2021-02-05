Weather Blog: Snow showers tonight, seasonable weekend

Happy Friday everyone!

A sunny end to our day for some, however snow showers return in the forecast tonight with temperatures falling back into the 20s and teens. Winds remain southwest 5-10 mph helping to produce some lake effect snow showers, or streamers that may even reach into northern portions of Vermont. This will lead to light snowfall accumulations for most, highest totals in portions of the North Country in NY.

Saturday will start off with some snow showers, but we dry out into the afternoon with even a few pokes of sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler however, only peaking in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s, which is seasonable for this time of year. We then track another system that could bring some light snowfall accumulations into Sunday, the track however is still very uncertain.

Unsettled weather along with cold temperatures remain into next week. Snow chances look to develop again Tuesday into Wednesday and another one by Friday of next week. Have a great and safe weekend.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn