Weather Blog: Snow squalls and freefalling temperatures

Well, today’s high temps make an attempt at reaching normal (46° in BTV) but not quite. An arctic front moves in this afternoon and as you head home from work, snow squalls will be pushing southward. With brief whiteout conditions and a quick burst of snow, travel could be messy!

Oh yeah, and temperatures free fall into the single digits even below zero by morning Saturday!

Here is how the rest of the forecast is shaping up:

Today: Increasing clouds with an arctic front pushing in bringing snow squalls- for many just in time for the evening commute. Temperatures touch the upper 30’s before freefalling behind the front into the 20’s and teens by afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Single digits.

Saturday: Sunny. Teens and low 20’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Upper 20’s to low 30’s

Monday: Increasing clouds, with mixed precip moving in during the afternoon. Mid 30’s

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley