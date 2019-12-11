Weather Blog: Snow squalls zip through Wednesday Evening











Good evening!

After loads of sunshine, we’re ending the day on an active note with clouds rolling back in as another cold front or atmospheric boundary slips by. Those clouds will spit snow at evening commuters, heavily at times.

Expect scattered snow shower and squalls from mid-afternoon to early evening over New York, then early evening to around 10 PM over Vermont. You’re most likely to encounter snow over northern counties, but it’s all highly localized. Squalls are isolated, quick, heavy bursts of snow that lead to brief whiteout conditions, often accompanied by strong wind gusts. A dusting to 1-2″ is easily picked up in under an hour during a squall. But, it’s one of those situations where your yard could stay snow-free, but the sound of shovels on the pavement is echoing from two streets down.

After midnight, snow showers will zip off to the east and the sky will begin to clear. The temp will drop into the teens, with some single digits lows possible in colder Adirondack and Northeast Kingdom hollows. We’re enjoying a ton of sunshine again on Thursday with a high in the 20s.

Friday, clouds increase as our next system approaches. It’s an overall warmer day, though we start out near 20 degrees, with a high temp in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night into Saturday morning, rain arrives, spreading from south to north. There may be a brief period of light icing east of the Green Mountains as temps struggle to rise, but we’ll make highs in the 40s happen despite the persistent, cold rain, of up to 1.00″ in spots. It’s another messy stretch as scattered higher terrain snow showers cap this one off on Sunday.

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault