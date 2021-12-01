Weather Blog: Snow transitions to rain Thursday

Happy Wednesday!

We have made it halfway through the week and were treated with some afternoon sunshine and temperatures that finally broke above the freezing mark. Tonight clouds increase as our next system moves in. This will bring some rain showers late with lows mainly in the lower 30s. Warmer air will continue to move in for Thursday with winds south tonight 10-15 mph.

Thursday will feature rainy conditions into the afternoon and some snow for the mountain summits. Highs into the afternoon peak in the lower 40s. Winds will be breezy from the south 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. As cooler air enters behind a cold front late Thursday, rainfall will flip to some snow showers, mainly for the higher terrain. Rainfall totals look to be less than a quarter of an inch, and snowfall totals will be around a coating to three inches, mainly for higher terrain. A quiet but chilly forecast returns into Friday with highs near freezing.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn