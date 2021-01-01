Weather Blog: Snow, wintry mix and ice accumulation likely into Saturday

Happy Friday and New Year everyone!

While it was a sunny start with clouds now increasing, a winter storm is just on our doorstep so lets jump into what you can expect.

Mostly cloudy skies remain the rest of the evening. A warm front will push in our first round of snowfall around 10pm tonight. As warmer air moves in behind this front, it will transition snowfall into a wintry mix and even freezing rain, especially for south central Vermont. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place tonight through Saturday afternoon.

The further north you go, the more snowfall you will see as temperatures stay a bit cooler supporting more of a snow event. Past the midnight hour, central and southern Vt & NH could see a light glazing of ice up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.

FUTURE TRACKER TIMELINE:

Snowfall totals look to be around 3-6″ for the north country in NY, VT and New Hampshire. Locally higher amounts of up to 8″ are possible in the northern peaks of the Green Mountains and NEK. Central and southern VT and NH will see around 2-4″ as a wintry mix reduces totals. A coating-2″ further south you go. Take it slow if you need to hit the roads early Saturday morning, as driving conditions be far from perfect, especially with ice accumulation in the forecast.

SNOW TOTALS AND ICE ACCUMULATION:

Thing will wrap up as some snowfall early Saturday afternoon. The drying trend continues into Sunday before we track another system move in late Sunday and into early next week. This could bring another chance for some snowfall accumulation to the region so stay tuned!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn