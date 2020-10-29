Weather Blog: Snowfall likely tonight for central and southern Vt and NH

Happy Thursday everyone!

It has been a rainy Thursday afternoon for most as temperatures remain in the 40s. This evening our storm system (remanence of Hurricane Zeta) continues to push east. Rainfall and some light snowfall comes to an end for northern NY and Vermont by Thursday evening. Rain turns over into snowfall for central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire into the evening and overnight. Temperatures overnight fall into the 20s for most.

Snowfall develops around 7pm and lasts through early Friday as the system pushes off towards the south and east. Snowfall totals for the north country will be very light if anything, a dusting to a half an inch in higher elevations. For central and southern Vermont and NH however, that is a different story. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for Windsor, Bennington, Windham, eastern Rutland counties in Vermont and Sullivan and Cheshire counties in New Hampshire until Friday morning. 1-4 inches of snowfall is expected. In the mountains we could see more, around 4-6″+ with localized areas above 2000′ seeing 6-8 inches. Slippery road conditions will be likely tonight and into early Friday so take precautions when heading out the door.

Luckily this wraps up by early Friday and we see cloud cover decrease giving way to sunshine. Cooler temperatures remain however, highs on Friday stay in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A sunny forecast remains into Halloween.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn