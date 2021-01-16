Weather Blog: Snowfall picks up again tonight and into Sunday

Happy Saturday everyone!

A messy start for most of the region. Rainfall transitioned to snowfall late this morning in the valleys, but now a dry slot has now put an end to the heavier precipitation across the region. As we progress through tonight however, a surface low will become positioned just northeast, meaning conditions will be prime for upslope snowfall to develop across the northern mountains and continue through early Sunday.

Roads will be slick into tonight and Sunday as snowfall continues, so please take it slow when heading out the door. Also a friendly reminder to clean the snow off the roof of your car, it takes only a few minutes.

A look at the timeline of when snowfall develops again is below, along with a few snowfall totals across the region:

Tonight snow showers remaining with overnight lows staying mid, near 30 for most. Winds will turn west into the day on Sunday with snow showers lasting into early afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times, 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25mph. Highs are mild once again, peaking in the mid to lower 30s. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place until around 4PM Sunday afternoon.

A few weaker disturbances move through into next week, that could once again bring some lighter snowfall accumulation as an active pattern returns. We are watching two clipper like systems move through Tuesday night into Wednesday and one on Friday.

If you have any snowfall totals in your backyard, send us a picture or report at our email: weather-wfff@nexstar.tv.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn