Weather Blog: Snowfall slowly tapers off into Thursday, breezy

Happy Wednesday!

Snowfall, heavy at times continues into the evening hours. Already seeing reports of multiple inches of snowfall accumulation in the Champlain Valley and portions of the North Country in NY. Snowfall will taper off in the Champlain Valley by 8pm with snow showers remaining in the higher terrain. Lows will stay below freezing so the possibility for slick roadways and black ice remains. Drive slowly. Winter Weather Advisories remain in place until 8AM Thursday for Northern NY and VT.

Thursday snow showers remain in the higher terrain as we dry out by the afternoon. Additional snowfall accumulations look to be around a coating to two inches. Mostly cloudy skies remain with winds breezy from the northwest 10-20 mph and gusts up to 35mph possible. Highs will remain chilly, peaking in the lower 40s for most. By Thursday night clouds slowly move out, as lows remain in the 30s. Friday sunshine and a quiet weather are in store with highs in the 50s and lower 60s by Saturday.

Another system moves in for Sunday, but it looks to be an all rain event with highs to end the weekend still in the mid 50s.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn