Weather Blog: Snowfall tonight, drying out but cold into the weekend

Happy Friday everyone!

Snowfall has developed across the region and will flip over into all snowfall for the Champlain Valley by 5pm. Winds may be breezy from the northwest at 10-20mph. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in place through early Saturday afternoon. Snowfall totals in the mountain will be around 8-12″+ with 12-18″ possible at the summits, mid sloped around 3-6″ and a coating to 3 inches in the valleys. Make sure you are taking it slow on the roads late tonight and early this weekend. Overnight lows fall into the teens and twenties.

Saturday snow showers taper off by noon with overcast skies and cooler temperatures. Winds stay breezy from the northwest gusting to 30 mph at times. This will keep highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Some sunshine will return into Sunday but temperatures stay near 30 degrees for highs through Monday. A few snow showers may be possible Monday and again into mid next week, but no major accumulation expected.

Have a nice and safe weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn