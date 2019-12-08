Weather Blog: Snowglobe weather continues Sunday

Tonight: A few light snow showers wrap up, and skies gradually clear out. Temperatures fall back into the single digits and teens, and windchill falling below zero.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance for a few light snow showers especially along the international border. Snow adds up to less than an inch as temps climb to the low to mid 30’s. Winds are gusty out of the south at 10-20 with gusts as high as 40, especially in the Islands.

Sunday Night: A few light rain and shower showers move in, as temperatures remain relatively steady in the low to mid 30’s.

Monday: The morning drive could be a bit slick with a few areas of patchy freezing drizzle/rain. Temperatures climb throughout the day into the low 40’s by evening, and rain overspreads the region during the afternoon.

Monday Night: Rain comes down moderate to at times heavy especially south, rainfall totals ranging between 0.25-0.75″ with a few spots nearing an inch.

Tuesday: Rain becomes more scattered in nature and temperatures in the mid 40’s.