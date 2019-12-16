Weather Blog: Snowy and cold week ahead



















Good evening!

Hope you had a great Monday and you found a few moments to enjoy the sunshine. The next two days bring snow, followed up by the coldest stretch of the season so far late in the work week. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Clouds slowly increase as the temp falls to the mid teens to near 20 degrees. Most are snow-free by the early Tuesday commute. The later you wait Tuesday, the more likely you encounter some light snow.

Tuesday – Snow spreads from south to north as an area of low pressure moves into southern New England. This is a lighter event, and not necessarily what most would think of as a full-blown storm. But, travel may be treacherous as roads become snow-covered throughout the day.

Between 7 AM and noon, the snow inches north reaching into northern New York and northern Vermont, but just barely. Snow totals will range from nothing to around a dusting near the Canadian border, to 1-2″ throughout northern New York and northern Vermont, to 2-4″ in central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Some 4-6″ totals will likely pop up throughout the higher terrain of the Southern Green Mountains.

The temp hovers in the 20s to near 30 degrees with a light north wind of just 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Snow tapers off from west to east and the weather is momentarily quieter. The temp drops into the upper teens to low 20s.

Wednesday – It’s mostly cloudy with a strong Arctic cold front sweeping in from the northwest. Scattered snow showers, and potentially a few squalls, pop up after midday with the threat sticking around into the evening. Those quick, heavy snow bursts (just like we saw last night) will lead to snow or ice-covered roads and periods of whiteout conditions. If you are able, it’s best to avoid being on the roads Wednesday afternoon and evening. The wind, from the west, will also gust to 35-40 mph with the cold front passage.

Wednesday Night – Snow ends, but the cold sets. Wind chill values will likely dip way below zero, by the teens or 20s, through early Thursday. The actual air temp will sit on both sides of zero throughout the region.

Thursday & Friday – It’s partly to mostly sunny to close out the week, but frigid. The temp only manages to sneak into the teens during the day, before dropping back near and below zero at night. Eventually, some milder air moves in for the weekend.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault