Weather Blog: Snowy Friday, then frigid weekend

Good afternoon!

Every single day this week has brought snow showers and Friday is no different. Moving into the weekend, however, the deep freeze takes center stage. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Scattered, generally light snow showers persist with an additional 1-2″ for most overnight. However, 2-4″ may be possible across higher terrain and through southern St. Lawrence and Franklin counties, in addition to western Essex counties (NY). The temp holds steady in the low 20s, if not rising just a few degrees to reach that mark, with a south wind of 10-15 mph, occasionally gusting to 25 mph.





Friday – Scattered snow continues. By the afternoon, a few quicker bursts or even squalls may be possible, especially in central and southern Vermont. These squalls can be quite dangerous on the roads. Though short-lived, visibility can drop below one-quarter mile in a matter of minutes and squalls can drop 1-2″ of snow in under an hour, making it impossible to keep roads clear. Mid 20s to low 30s north and mid 30s south. South, then northwest wind at 5-10 mph as a cold front sweeps in.





Weekend – A few snow showers with an additional 1-2″ above 1000′ may be possible on Saturday, but the big headline for the weekend’s forecast will be the cold! Both days feature highs in the teens with nighttime lows near and below zero. On Saturday, a brisk northwesterly wind of 10-20 mph will keep wind chill values hovering anywhere from zero to ten degrees subzero. Sunday is a bit calmer, and sunnier, but still plenty cold!

Have a terrific Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault