Weather Blog: Snowy kickoff to December



















Good evening!

The first official month of meteorological winter is off to a very snowy start, especially throughout central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. This all unfolds as an area of low pressure moves through the Ohio River Valley, then transfers its energy to a secondary low that spins up off the mid-Atlantic coast. Snowfall totals through our immediate region will range from nada to more than one foot. Let’s break it down.

Sunday evening, light to moderate snow (with a few heavier bands stretching from near Albany into southern Vermont) spreads northeast. Initially, this brings a dusting to 1-2″ over northern counties (along and north of a line from Saranac Lake, N.Y. to Burlington, Vt and Saint Johnsbury, Vt.) and 3-6″ over central and southern counties. That will taper off as the Ohio River Valley low passes to our south. An almost ‘lull’ or break in the snow forms tonight, allowing road crews to make some headway before the Monday morning commute. However, a light glaze may be possible during this time period as spotty freezing drizzle develops in low-hanging clouds. The temp remains steady in the upper teens to low and mid 20s.

Monday morning, snow redevelops, but mainly over southern Vermont and New Hampshire, with a tight gradient in snowfall, generally situated over southern Addison and Orange counties, east towards Plymouth, NH. North of that imaginary line, there’s very little to absolutely no snowfall occurring Monday. Near 30 degrees. North wind 5-15 mph.

Monday night into Tuesday (low 20s to upper teens) the snow pivots into New Hampshire and eastern Vermont as the newly formed coastal low moves almost due north offshore. Snow will taper off Tuesday afternoon, yielding that initial dusting to 1-2″ north, 2-6″ through central zones and 6-12+” over southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Near 30 degrees Tuesday.

A pair of quick-moving, relatively low-impact Clipper-esque lows move through Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday into Saturday bringing light accumulation, especially over higher terrain, to round out the week. The temp hits the low to mid 30s daily with nighttime lows mainly in the 20s.

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault