Weather Blog: Snowy mid-week, bitterly cold on the back end of the week

Snow is slowly overspreading the region, despite the radar showing snow falling in many spots, it’s fighting off a bit of dry air before it can actually start to fall at a good clip. Eventually, we all see the flakes flying, making things a bit slick as you head home this evening.

How much are we expecting? Most can anticipate 2-4″ but in Southern Vermont and the Upper Valley, you can expect 4-6″ with a few spots even higher.

Snow tapers off to scattered showers overnight, a few lingering into Wednesday Morning’s drive leaving a few greasy spots on the roads.

Just as one round of snow ends… another begins, this time it will come more scattered in nature, but that doesn’t mean it won’t pack a punch.

We are anticipating an arctic cold front to pass through the region reaching providing the atmospheric conditions ripe for snow squalls. Gusty winds up to 35 mph, heavy blinding snow, low visibilities, and dangerous travel conditions can be expected if caught in one of these squalls. Expect these to ramp up just after lunchtime here in the Champlain Valley.

Behind the arctic front, some of the coldest air we’ve experienced all season long come rushing in, chilling us to the bone. High temperatures for Thursday and Friday struggle to get out of the teens, Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks… I wouldn’t expect to even get to double-digit high temps! BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR

Safe travels and stay warm!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley