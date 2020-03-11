Weather Blog: Soggy again by Friday

Good evening! Happy hump day!

There’s just one more quiet day before rain returns Friday as another front swings through the North Country. Here’s the breakdown…

Tonight – Stubborn cloud cover lingers on and occasionally produces a stray flurry or sprinkle. The temp drops into the 20s with a light and variable wind.

Thursday – It’s a mix of sun and clouds overhead once again (heavy on cloud cover) with a milder top temp soaring into the mid to upper 40s. Wind, light from the south.

Thursday Night – Our next front rolls in from the west, pushing rain out ahead of it. With the temp dipping into the mid to low 30s, there are a few hours early Friday morning where commuters may be dealing with scattered ice due to freezing rain, or even a light wintry mix. This is most likely through the higher terrain of the Green Mountains (and less-so the Adirondacks) as well as east of the Greens into eastern Vermont.

Friday – We’ll warm up to about 50 degrees with strong warm air advection preceding the front. That lends itself to all plain rain, with the exception of snow through the White Mountains. South wind 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Friday Night – Rain wraps up. It’s mostly to partly cloudy. Upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday – Mostly to partly sunny. 30s to near 40 degrees.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 30s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault