That heavy rain is coming down quick this morning: Take it slow on the roadways as hydroplaning (even at normal speeds) can be very dangerous, and we have already seen accidents on the roadways. While it might not be as bad as winter driving, driving in the rain has it’s challenges!

Once the front clears out, we’re drying up and giving way to a lovely Friday evening- Great weather to watch some local football action!

Have a good day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley