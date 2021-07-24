Weather Blog: Soggy start to Sunday, but not a washout

Good evening!

I hope you enjoyed some time outdoors on Saturday! It was a stunner of a late July day with temps soaring to around 80°, but manageable humidity, and a vibrant, blue sky. Late this afternoon, clouds are streaming in from the west, however, with a soggy start to Sunday in the works. As we inch closer to an overcast sky tonight, the temp will hover in the 60s with an increasing south breeze.

Between midnight and daybreak, a band of light to moderate rain (with a few embedded downpours and perhaps a couple claps of thunder) rolls through Northern New York. Showers are found across Vermont starting around 2-4 AM, clearing for most except the Northeast Kingdom by 8 AM. In New Hampshire, it’s a sunrise to mid-morning steady rainfall – with our entire area trending drier and breaking out in partial sunshine after midday.

Most areas pick up one-quarter to one-half inch of rain, but localized higher totals are not out-of-the-question. Once the sun peeks back out between clouds, we are not entirely out-of-the-woods. An isolated, hit-or-miss afternoon shower or t’storm is still possible. Mid to upper 70s. South wind 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph, especially in the Champlain Valley.

Sunday night, becoming mostly clear. 60s. Monday, mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon t’storm near the Canadian border. Low to mid 80s.

Have a great second half of your weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault