The rain showers are rolling in just in time for the morning commute, falling heaviest through the afternoon rainfall totals range between a half an inch and an inch. Grab the rain gear!

Afternoon high temperatures are seasonably cool in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Seasonably cool for this time of year as our average high temperatures have reached the 70 degree mark.

Clearing out the clouds for Friday it’s a partly to mostly sunny day… but the heat it building with afternoon highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s

It’s another hot weekend, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s Saturday. Showers and storms are also bubbling up, especially Sunday. Dewpoints are sticky climbing to the mid to upper 60’s!

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley