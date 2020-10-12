Weather Blog: Soggy Tuesday on tap

Good Monday afternoon!

After a beautiful, sunny Sunday and Monday, wet weather returns tonight into Tuesday. Rain may be heavy at times, with every single drop helping carve into our rainfall deficit.

Tonight, clouds increase as does a southeast wind, up to 5-15 mph. The temp is a tad milder than the previous night, dropping into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Showers begin by daybreak and rain may be heavy at times, on-and-off, throughout Tuesday morning. Most will find the rain lightens by the afternoon and evening, though it could take until midnight Wednesday morning to finally clear off to the east entirely. Rainfall totals will range from around 0.5-1.0″ for most, though locally higher amounts especially in eastern Vermont to New Hampshire are possible. Top temp, low to mid 50s with a south wind of 5-15 mph. Clearing Tuesday night and dipping into the mid 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday is a beautiful day again with a sunny sky and a light west breeze. The temp hits the upper 50s to low 60s, before falling Wednesday night back into the mid 30s to low 40s. Thursday, there are a few more clouds around, but it’s another dry day. Also, look for a gusty south wind of 10-25 mph.

Rain returns late this week, Friday and Saturday, as another cold front swings through. This time, there may be a chance Friday night as a low develops along that slow-moving boundary and zips north, for some higher terrain mixed precip or slushy, wet snow. It’s a bit too early for details, but *if* there would be any accumulation, it’s light and sticks mainly to grassy surfaces. Again, forecast model details are unreliable this far out, but it’s worth mentioning the chance!

Have a fantastic Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault