Weather Blog: Soggy weekend as cooler temperatures roll in

The headline say it all! The warm weather we’ve been enjoying all week long is coming to an end as a strong cold front cruises in Saturday.

We did cash in on a little bit of sunshine early this morning but clouds are already filling in with rain chances rolling across the North Country. We keep the chance for hit or miss rain showers through Friday evening, before things wrap up overnight.

More widespread rain, with embedded downpours push with a warm front early Saturday and that helps to kick off a strong southerly breeze anywhere between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

A small break in the rain comes by mid to late Saturday morning, with a thin line of showers and storms lining up with the cold front. As that rolls by a few rumbles of thunder are possible, and winds will get gusty at times to 40-50 mph.

Once the front passes by our winds shift to the north and west and with some lingering moisture in the atmosphere some upslope rain shower are possible for Sunday. Temperatures are much cooler in the upper 50’s

Happy Friday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley