Weather Blog: Some sunshine, some clouds to finish the week

Woohoo! For the first time all week we saw a sunrise! And boy was it beautiful at 7:17 AM!

Today: Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds, with a small chance for an isolated showers this afternoon. Top temperatures reach the upper 50’s and low 60’s while winds are calm out of the North at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A couple of spot showers may linger under mostly cloudy skies and morning lows fall back into the upper 40’s to low 50’s

Friday: It’s another day of a mix of sunshine and clouds and temperatures climbing to the low 70’s thanks to a breezy southerly wind at 10-20 mph. Definitely a choppy day on Lake Champlain!

Saturday: A couple of showers will be around for the morning, but drying up by afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 50’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny but chilly with top temps reaching the mid to upper 40’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

