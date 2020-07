Today: Partly sunny skies with showers and storms developing especially over south and central Vermont. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s

Tonight: Showers and storms wrap up after sunset, skies clear and patchy fog develops by morning. Low 60’s

Fourth of July: Mostly sunny, with the smallest chance for an afternoon shower. Upper 80’s

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon showers and storms. Upper 80’s

Have a wonderful and safe Fourth of July!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley