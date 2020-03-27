Weather Blog: Split week forecast

Friday Friday Friday! How ya doing! There is a bit of lingering cloud cover early, but plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. And temperatures make a run towards the 50° mark! How are you planning on enjoying this lovely day?

For Saturday expect mostly sunny skies to start with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Heading into Sunday a low-pressure system is tracking just to our north bringing rain showers for the valleys and a slushy coating of snow in the higher terrain. A slushy inch can be expected especially in the Northeast Kingdom.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley