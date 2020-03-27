Weather Blog: Split weekend forecast

Hey there! Happy Friday!

One day nice; the other, not so much. Find out in the blog when we’re soaking up the Vitamin D and when we’re cozying up on the couch. Let’s break it down…

Tonight – Clear and chilly with a low temp in the 20s. Wind, nearly calm.

Saturday – Sunny early with increasing thin, high clouds by the afternoon. Quickly warming into the 50s with a light south wind.

Saturday Night – Rain slowly spreads from southwest to northeast. The temp falls into the 30s to near 40 degrees in broad valleys.

Sunday – For most, it’s a soaker of a day with widespread rain. However, across higher terrain and east of the Green Mountains, dense, colder air pools and sinks where it gets trapped throughout the morning. This may allow for a few hours of mixed wintry precipitation including potentially sleet, freezing rain and slushy, wet snow. Travel may be impacted, though of course, only necessary travel. Less than one inch of slushy, wet snow is anticipated for most, though there may be some higher amounts above 2000′. Any ice glaze of up to 0.10″ is also in the cards. Outside of higher terrain and eastern Vermont, however, it’s all plain rain as the temp races into the 40s with a breezy south wind of 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Showers stick around into Monday and some areas may exceed one inch of rain over the course of the two days. This could lead to smaller stream flooding as well as some larger rivers moving into minor flood stage. We’ll keep you posted!

Have a terrific weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault