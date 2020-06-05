Weather Blog: Split weekend forecast

Despite a few showers in south and center Vermont, most of us are waking up to sunshine with a few fair weather clouds!

Beautiful, summer-like weather is ahead for Friday! Tons of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80’s, some spots nearing 90°. Keep in mind there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm through late afternoon, but I wouldn’t cancel any plans or change any reservations over it. I great night to support local restaurants by dining outside!

The chance for showers and storms increases overnight as a cold front begins it’s trek through New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. That will help to usher in cooler and drier air for Saturday, but unfortunately we aren’t done with the storms.

Early Saturday morning we wrap up the chance for rain, with a brief break in the action, before another upper-level wave of energy swings through firing off widespread chances for showers and storms by Saturday Afternoon. Some storms could be on the stronger side, even severe, with gusty winds and heavy rain being the primary threat you need to look out for!

Skies clear out for Sunday, and temperatures are cooler in the upper 60’s to low 70’s

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley