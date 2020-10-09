Weather Blog: Split weekend forecast

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

One day this weekend is warm, windy and wet with a chance for strong thunderstorms. The other is much cooler, calmer and sunnier. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Clouds increase, but it’s a much warmer night than the last. No 20s, and for the most part, no 30s. Many of us find our overnight low temps in the 40s with an increasing south wind after midnight, to 10-20 mph.

Saturday – The first half of the weekend is not a washout, but you will likely get chased indoors during the afternoon. A cold front approaches from the north, with, out ahead of it, a line of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, small hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. You’re most likely to encounter the wet weather between 2 PM and sunset. Before that, the day starts on a sunny note, but clouds will increase towards lunchtime as the temp soars into the upper 60s to low 70s on the heels of a strong south wind at 15-25 mph sustained, with potentially bigger gusts, especially through the Champlain Valley.

Saturday Night – Showers trail off after midnight, but stubborn clouds likely remain through daybreak Sunday. Mid 30s to low 40s.

Sunday – Dry air takes over, helping to clear the cloud cover and bring us back some sunshine to close out the weekend. The temp stalls in the more seasonable mid to upper 50s by the afternoon with a light north breeze of 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear. 30s.

Monday – Mostly sunny with increasing clouds by the afternoon, especially over southern counties. Near 60 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault