Weather Blog: Spot shower in the Fourth of July forecast

Rain is something we are desperately searching for, especially to help our lawns, gardens, and crops! Unfortunately this past week we didn’t see enough rain (although a few localized spots saw way too much!) to help put a dent in our moderate to abnormally dry conditions around the region.

With most communities between 1-2″ below their average rainfall for the month of June, we are really searching for a widespread soaking rain to help bust this drought!

Well we are starting off this Thursday morning a little different than the past few morning. SUNSHINE! We actually have a view of the mountains from our station camera!

Some spots though are dealing with the fog, especially in the Northeast Kingdom, and Connecticut River Valley. The fog will burn off early this morning and give way to sunshine!

The sunshine will also help to spike our temps into the upper 80’s to low 90’s, with a chance for afternoon showers and storms.

Friday will feature a few more clouds, starting under mostly cloudy skies, a few storm bubble up under a developing low pressure system to our south.

Then we get to America’s Birthday!

The forecast for the Fourth of July is looking great, despite the slightest chance for a spot afternoon shower, most will remain dry under partly to mostly sunny skies!

How are you celebrating this weekend?

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley