Saturday brings partly to mostly sunny skies, with a hit or miss afternoon shower or storm bubbling up over the higher elevations. Temperatures are still warm climbing into the mid to upper 80’s and potentially breaking daily high records across the region.

Sunday brings a lot more cloud cover, with afternoon showers and storm, some featuring gusty winds heavy rain, even small hail. Temperatures are cooler in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley