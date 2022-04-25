Other than a few spot sprinkles, Monday night is a pleasant one with temperatures falling from the upper 60’s and lower 70’s and partly cloudy conditions.

We’re mild to start off Tuesday, with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with a few spot showers or pocket of drizzle, that chance for rain continue especially for southern zones through the afternoon, although rainfall totals generally remain light and less than a quarter of an inch. Temperatures are climbing into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s

Enjoy the last day of warmth, because the rest of the week remains unsettled with a wintry mix of precip and temperatures in the upper 40’s struggling to reach 50!

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley