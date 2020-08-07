Weather Blog: Spotty showers possible into the weekend

Happy Friday everyone!

Another cooler start for the region, many of us comfortable in the 50s with low humidity this morning. Today we see sunshine to start as a cloud cover increases through the afternoon. Low pressure scoots off towards our south bringing the potential for a few spotty showers late this afternoon and into tonight. Highs today peak near average, in the lower 80s. Tonight we stay mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to lower 60s.

Saturday looks to bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds, a few spotty showers are also possible but most look to stay dry. Highs on Saturday remain near 80 degrees. Sunday features more sunshine but still a few spotty showers possible in the afternoon and overnight. We then begin to warm up, mid 80s on Sunday then near 90 degrees into early and mid next week.

The Climate Prediction Center keeps the northeast with a high porbability of seeing above average temperatures in their 8-14 day temperatuers outlook. Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn