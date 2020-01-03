Weather Blog: Spring-like temps Friday… back to winter for the weekend

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Spot rain shower or two especially south. Temperatures climb to the mid 40’s. Winds are light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a spot sprinkle or two. Temps fall to the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Saturday: Snow moves in during the late morning, early afternoon time frame. Most will see 2-4+ inches with a little bit more in the higher terrain, and a little bit less (closer to a dusting-2in.) in Southern Vermont and the Upper Valley. Temps climb to the low to mid 30’s.

Saturday night: Snow continues, eventually tapering off to scattered showers by Sunday Morning. Temps fall to the mid 20’s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Temps in the low 30’s

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog