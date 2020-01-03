Weather Blog: Spring-like temps Friday… back to winter for the weekend

Today: Spot rain shower or two especially south. Temperatures climb to the mid 40’s. Winds are light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a spot sprinkle or two. Temps fall to the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Saturday: Snow moves in during the late morning, early afternoon time frame. Most will see 2-4+ inches with a little bit more in the higher terrain, and a little bit less (closer to a dusting-2in.) in Southern Vermont and the Upper Valley. Temps climb to the low to mid 30’s.

Saturday night: Snow continues, eventually tapering off to scattered showers by Sunday Morning. Temps fall to the mid 20’s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Temps in the low 30’s

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley