Weather Blog: Spring sneak peak

Good afternoon!

The next three days will run 15-20° above average before cooler air and mountain snow showers return by the weekend. We may even break a few high temp records by Thursday! Here’s the breakdown.

Tonight – Decreasing clouds. 20s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday – Some early valley fog, then becoming mostly sunny. Mid 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Increasing clouds. Upper 30s to low and mid 40s with a still breezy south wind.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain showers developing by the afternoon and into the evening. Rain will total a few hundredths of an inch up to one-quarter inch for most. Low to upper 50s (potentially record-breaking) with a south wind of 5-15 mph.

Friday – Becoming mostly sunny. 40s to near 50 degrees.

Saturday – A few early snow showers thanks to a cold front, particularly over northern higher terrain. Cloudy during the morning, then breaks of afternoon sun. Low to mid 30s.

Sunday – Partly sunny with mountain snow showers possible. Upper 20s to low and mid 30s.

While significant flooding is not anticipated, this pattern does support ice jamming, which can quickly lead to inundation of a river flood plain with little to no warning. Smaller stream flooding is not out-of-the-question, either.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Enjoy!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault