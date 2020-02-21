Weather Blog: Springlike stretch underway

Good afternoon! Happy Friday!

The next five days promise a Springlike warmth that will have many ready for the new season. However, Winter isn’t ready to give up that easily as rain and snow return to the forecast, too.

Tonight – It’s mostly clear, but not as cold as the last two nights. The temp dips into the teens to around 20°. There may be a few spots in the Northeast Kingdom or Adirondacks that briefly fall into the single digits, but everyone stays above zero.

Saturday – It’s a mostly sunny day throughout central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. But, a weak wave passing through southern Quebec may bring an uptick in cloud cover for northern New York and northern Vermont. A few mountaintop flurries are not out of the question, but most stay dry. Low to mid 30s. Light southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy. 20s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Mid 30s to low 40s.

Monday – Increasing clouds. Mid to upper 40s; even nearing 50° through broad valleys.

The weather is still quite warm midweek, with high temps generally in the mid 30s to low 40s, but a more unsettled weather pattern kicks off with rain and snow chances returning Tuesday. By Friday, colder air returns, taking those top temps back down into the chilly 20s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

