Weather Blog: Stalled front finally gets moving bringing fall-like weather to end the week

A stubborn front has decided to camp out over the north country bringing a split forecast for the region.

Folks in the North Country and Northern Vt can expect more cloud cover with the slightest chance for a spot shower, southern zones folks can expect a mix of sunshine and a few fair weather clouds. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70’s to low 80’s

Tonight: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 60’s

Thursday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms bubbling up. Temperatures climb to the mid 70’s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Upper 60’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Upper 60’s to low 70’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley