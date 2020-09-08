Weather Blog: Stalled front yields split forecast

Good Tuesday afternoon!

A nearly stationary front, or boundary between two air masses, sits draped right over our region. For today and tomorrow, this means sunshine and warmth for some, but clouds and a few showers for others. Let’s break it down…

That boundary is found between the St. Lawrence River Valley and the Adirondacks, making minuscule forward progress. As a result, Tuesday’s sky cover has ranged from overcast throughout the North Country, to partly sunny in central Vermont and New Hampshire to mostly sunny south. Temps have reflected that varying sky cover, with the cool mid 60s this afternoon in the St. Lawrence River Valley to the mid 80s in the Connecticut River Valley.

Nothing really changes with that front tonight or into Wednesday afternoon, except for it retreating back north just a tad. So, overnight, those under cloud cover now generally remain that way. Southern counties stay relatively clear. Nighttime temps will range from the low 50s to low 60s with a light and variable wind. There’s a slight chance after sunset for a few brief showers from northern New York into the Champlain Valley.

Wednesday, it’s still cloudy north along the international border (upper 70s to low 80s) and sunny central to south (low to mid 80s). There’s a chance for a couple of afternoon showers or even a weak t’storm near the international border.

Finally, however, by Wednesday night, the front will get a kick forward and swing through into Thursday. That will spread more cloud cover across the entire region, with even high temps in the 70s for Thursday. Recent weather forecast model runs have been painting a drier and drier picture for Thursday’s frontal passage, so shower chances are much slimmer now than originally though.

By Friday, it’s sunshine all around with a very cool day on tap. Top temps reach only into the 60s, before dipping into the upper 30s to upper 40s by Saturday morning. Mostly sunny Saturday, too. Near 70 degrees. Rain returns Sunday with the chance for one-quarter to one-half inch.

Have a fantastic Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault