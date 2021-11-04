Weather Blog: Staying cooler, drying out late week

Happy Thursday!

A very chilly start this morning, actually the coolest start in Burlington so far this season! Sunshine and clouds will remain this afternoon as winds stay out of the south 5-10 mph. Temperatures will stay cool, peaking in the lower 40s for most. An isolated shower isn’t out of the question this afternoon, but most look to stay dry, especially compared to yesterday.

Tonight skies remain partly cloudy with lows falling back into the 20s once again. Winds will be light out of the south. High pressure begins to build in from the southwest into Friday which means a dry but sunnier forecast. Temperatures will start to warm back up as well, in the mid to upper 40s Friday and back into the 50s for the weekend!

Have a great day and stay warm!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn