Weather Blog: Staying dry and comfortable into Friday

Happy Thursday everyone!

A sunny and dry afternoon today with seasonably warm temperatures once again. Highs this afternoon peaked in the mid to upper 80s for many. Luckily humidity remains low. Tonight mostly clear skies remain with lows comfortable in the lower 60s, upper 50s in the Adirondacks. Winds remain north 0-5 mph.

Friday mostly sunny skies remain with a few morning clouds and valley fog. Highs on Friday will be warmer than average again peaking in the mid to lower 80s. We do stay dry and sunny into the weekend forecast as well. But most of our region remains abnormally dry or with drought conditions even after the major rainfall we received from Isaias last week.

Have a great end to the week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn